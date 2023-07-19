BTIG Research Trims Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price to $153.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 628,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.