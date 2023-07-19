Busey Wealth Management Buys 7,172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

