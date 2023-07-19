Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $142,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 724,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 407,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

