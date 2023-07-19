Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

