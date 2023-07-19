Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given Underweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

