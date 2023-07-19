Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

CCL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

