Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.38. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.