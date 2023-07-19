Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 29,355.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,472,000 after buying an additional 140,861 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 302,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

CRS opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

