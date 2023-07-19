Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $138.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Celanese by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 5.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

