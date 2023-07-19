Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.59 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 55,265 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGH. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -895.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.59.
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
