Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.42 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after buying an additional 948,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

