Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Outperform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,350.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,120.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,151.90 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,173.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,799.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

