Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,310.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,120.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,151.90 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,291.63 and a 1 year high of $2,173.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,799.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.