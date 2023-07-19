Citigroup Cuts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $18.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,106,000 after buying an additional 3,632,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,410,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,315,000 after purchasing an additional 833,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

