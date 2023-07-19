Citigroup Increases Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $9.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CTOS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

