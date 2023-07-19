Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

