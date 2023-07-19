Citigroup Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $235.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $210.73.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.