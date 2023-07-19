Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.