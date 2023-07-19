Coho Partners Ltd. Has $216.19 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

