Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COLM opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

