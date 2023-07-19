Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.52 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

