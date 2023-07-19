Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

