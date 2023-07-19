Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $11,477,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.