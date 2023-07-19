Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

