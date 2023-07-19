Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

