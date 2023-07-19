Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.33.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.71. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

