Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.