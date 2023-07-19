D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,115 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,923,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.