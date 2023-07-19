D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 991 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O'Neil 111,747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

