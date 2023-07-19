D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $525,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 3.6 %

FMNB stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

