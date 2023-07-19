D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after buying an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

