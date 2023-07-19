D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,421,649 shares of company stock worth $141,478,746 over the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

