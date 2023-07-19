D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 154,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 22.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of WestRock by 113.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 192,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 47.5% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

