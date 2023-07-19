D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $22,270,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $17,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

