D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $22,270,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $17,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
Brunswick Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.