D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 15.68 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

