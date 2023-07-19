D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

