D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

