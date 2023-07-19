D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,531,000 after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

