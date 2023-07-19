D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

