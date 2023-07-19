D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OM. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 21,649.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $971.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock worth $2,132,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

