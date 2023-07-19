D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $240,000 Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

