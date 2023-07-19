D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Navient were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Navient by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Up 1.4 %

NAVI opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

