D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $253,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

GMAB stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.