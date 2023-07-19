D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $261,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

