D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TPC opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.99). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.