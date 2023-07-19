D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $280,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 220,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

