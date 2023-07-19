D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 663.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Comerica Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

