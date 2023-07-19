D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

