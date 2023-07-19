D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $320,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 535,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 202,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a P/E ratio of -122.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -1,090.91%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.