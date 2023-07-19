D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $334,000 Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $167.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.